COVID-19 crisis: Amy Schumer to host quarantine cooking show

LOS ANGELES: Actor-comedian Amy Schumer and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, are set to host a quarantine cooking show for Discovery-owned Food Network.

The eight-episode series, with working title Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, will see the pair cooking dishes while isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thirty-minute self-shot episodes will see the couple do most of the cooking using farm fresh ingredients, while Schumer will mix cocktails.

Amy and Chris will give an unprecedented look at their lives as they are quarantined in their house. Shot entirely themselves, Amy's boundless humor and Chris' culinary skills show viewers how they navigate life while at home making the best of these turbulent times with some good laughs and good food, said Courtney White, president of Food Network, in a statement.

Schumer said she is excited about the project as it gives her an opportunity to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers.

Chris and I are excited to make this project with Food Network combining our two passions  for Chris it's cooking and for me, eating.

With everything going on in the world right now, we are so grateful to be able to share an entertaining and informative experience with viewers.

And it is more important than ever to look out for one another, so Chris and I will be making donations to causes dear to us  The Coalition of Immokalee Workers' Fair Food Program and select domestic violence organizations, she said.

No premiere date for the show has been announced yet, but the network is planning to air the series as soon as possible.