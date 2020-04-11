STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Will 'kill' to go back to 'X-Men' franchise, says Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner currently stars in the TV series 'Survive', in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilization.

Published: 11th April 2020 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sophie Turner says she would love to reprise her role of Jean Grey in future "X-Men" movies.

Turner most recently played Jean Grey in 2019's "Dark Phoenix", her second outing since 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse".

''I don't even know what the deal is, whether Disney wants to continue on the 'X-Men' journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience. We had the best time on those movies.

"I would kill to go back," Turner said during a video chat session on Twitter.

The actor currently stars in the TV series "Survive", in which she plays a survivor of a plane crash who has to make it back to civilization.

The show marks her first after the finale of HBO's epic-fantasy series "Game of Thrones", in which she played Sansa Stark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sophie Turner X Men Game of Thrones Survive Disney HBO
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp