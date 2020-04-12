STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idris Elba narrates message of hope with 'Don't Quit' poem

The 47-year-old actor, who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March, recorded 'Don't Quit' from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier for the BBC.

Published: 12th April 2020 03:09 PM

Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British star Idris Elba is spreading a message of hope for the people in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 47-year-old actor, who revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in March, recorded 'Don't Quit' from American poet John Greenleaf Whittier for the BBC, the morale-boosting video of which was released by the network on Friday.

'When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you're trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, Rest if you must but don't you quit,' Elba said in the 90-second clip.

The video, commissioned by BBC Creative, was released after the UK recorded 980 hospital deaths in a single day on April 10.

It featured a montage of news footage detailing the UK's fight against COVID-19, including parked airplanes, empty grocery shops, and closed markets, as well as uplifting moments such as applauding National Health Service (NHS) workers, violinists playing out their windows during self-isolation and shows continuing without an audience.

