Dua Lipa may start working on third album in self-isolation

By PTI

LONDON: Pop singer Dua Lipa says she will probably have to start developing her third album to escape self-isolation blues.

The 24-year-old pop sensation recently released her second album, 'Future Nostalgia'.

"At the moment I'm not really thinking about the third album. I was meant to go on tour at the end of April which got postponed so I probably will start thinking about my third album sooner rather than later. Just because I'll probably have a bit of time to go to the studio at some point," she told Will Manning on the "Official Big Top 40" radio show.

Dua, who was set to embark on her world tour which got cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, recently said that she will soon announce new dates.