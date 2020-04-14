STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Demi Moore, Bruce Willis have a quarantine-edition 'family book club'

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis with family

Demi Moore, Bruce Willis with family (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, and their children have seemingly found a unique way to entertain themselves during the coronavirus quarantine.

The 57-year-old actor revealed on Instagram on Monday (local time), that herself, Willis, their three daughters, and a few more pals are all participating in a book club.

The picture shared by Moore showed herself, Willis, daughters 31-year-old Rumer, 28-year-old Scout, and 26-year-old Tallulah sitting on the couch reading the same book.

The snap also featured boyfriend, Dillon Buss, and Scout's boyfriend, Jake Miller, as well as another friend sitting by Willis.

Aptly titled for an at-home read, the book's title was, "How to Rule the World from Your Couch" by Laura Day.

Moore wrote in the caption, "Family book club... [?]How to Rule the World from Your Couch -- quarantine edition,". The book "teaches you or your company how to create success in any area by using your brain in unique and compel-ling [sic] ways so that your innate intuition can propel you ahead to successful solutions," as per Day's website.

Willis and Moore were married for several years beginning in the late 1980s until 2000. Currently, the pair is self-isolating with one another and their daughters amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Earlier, Talullah revealed their temporary reunion on Instagram, by sharing a photo on Instagram where she is seen along with her beau and her parents, all wearing matching pajamas.

She captioned the post as, "Chaotic Neutral," while she and Buss struck a wacky pose in the picture's background with Willis and Moore.

Moore has remained friendly with the 'Unbreakable' actor, who remarried Emma Heming Willis, with whom he shares daughters 8-year-old Mabel Ray and 5-year-old Evelyn Penn.

