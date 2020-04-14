STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Disney postpones Pixar's 'Soul', 'Raya and the Last Dragon' release

Pixar's 'Soul', featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, was pushed from its scheduled June 19 premiere to a spot later this year on November 20.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  Disney Studios has delayed the release of 'Soul' and 'Raya and the Last Dragon' to next year.

Disney shared the new release date of the films on its official Twitter handle.

Pixar's 'Soul', featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, was pushed from its scheduled June 19 premiere to a spot later this year on November 20.

Because of that, Walt Disney Animation's 'Raya and the Last Dragon', starring Awkwafina and Cassie Steele, has been shifted from November 25 to March 12, 2021.

Last month, Disney Studio shuffled the release of most of its projects, pushing Mulan to July 24, Black Widow to November 7 and The Eternals to February of 2021.

