COVID-19: Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia deliver supplies to firefighters

DeGeneres recently received backlash for a joke she made about quarantine amid the pandemic, comparing self-isolation to prison -- despite spending the time in her luxurious mansion.

Published: 14th April 2020 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres. (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are delivered boxes of supplies to firefighters in California amid the COVID-19 crisis.

After announcing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that de Rossi's company is producing face shields, which are in short supply in California, the couple took a trip to deliver what appeared to be box loads of the products to local frontline healthcare workers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Said de Rossi: "We are now making face shields for hospital workers that will be distributed around Southern Californian hospitals. We're slated to make about 2,100 tomorrow, but we can make in the tens of thousands."

TAGS
Ellen DeGeneres Ellen DeGeneres coronacirus donation coronavirus donation COVID 19 coronavirus Portia de Rossi
Coronavirus
