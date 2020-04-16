STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'SNL' actor Michael Che pays rent for grandmother's building after her COVID-19 death

Martha, the comic's grandmother, passed away due the COVID-19 infection on April 6. Che shared the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

Published: 16th April 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Hosts Colin Jost, left, and Michael Che speak at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: As a tribute to his grandmother who died from the coronavirus, "Saturday Night Live" actor Michael Che is paying one month rent for 160 apartments in the building she lived.

Martha, the comic's grandmother, passed away due the COVID-19 infection on April 6. Che shared the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work.

"Obviously, I can't offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in. I know that's just a drop in the bucket," the actor wrote.

He also slammed the authorities for making public housing residents pay rent during the pandemic, which has brought countries across the globe to a standstill.

"I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST," he said.

Towards the end of his post, he called on New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to page him.

Che also reached out to rapper Diddy, whose charity dance-a-thon recently raised over USD 3.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts, to join in.

"Lets fix this!" the actor wrote.

Last Monday, Che shared the news of his grandmother's death on social media. "I'm obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I'm also happy that she's not in pain anymore," he said.

The actor-comic also paid homage to his late grandmother during a remote episode of "SNL" on April 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Michael Che SNL
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp