Ben Affleck and Matt Damon play poker and raise $1.75 million for COVID-19 relief

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon led the list of big names who got together for an online celebrity poker tournament, All In For America’s Charity.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Matt Damon,Ben Affleck

By Express News Service

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon led the list of big names who got together for an online celebrity poker tournament, All In For America’s Charity. They raised $1.75 million for Feeding America, a non-profit organisation that distributes food to those in need amid the outbreak of COVID-19, reports dailymail.co.uk.Celebrities such as Tom Brady, Adam Sandler and Bryan Cranston bought in for $10,000 each at the food bank fundraiser.

Other notable names who joined the virtual game included Sarah Silverman, Cheryl Hines, singer Adam Levine, and actors Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm, Tobey Maguire, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith.
Earlier this week, Affleck took to Instagram to announce the philanthropic poker event.“Excited to announce that I have joined forces with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organisation, to raise money for folks who need it most. Join me and some familiar faces... as we face off in a friendly poker tournament,” he said.

