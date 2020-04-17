STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

COVID-19: Allen Daviau, cinematographer of E.T  & Van Helsing, passes away

Multiple Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner, cinematographer Allen Daviau passed away Wednesday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 77. 

Published: 17th April 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Multiple Oscar nominee and BAFTA winner, cinematographer Allen Daviau passed away Wednesday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 77. A long-time collaborator of Steven Spielberg, Daviau worked with the Oscar-winning director on his very first short film, Amblin. Daviau also served as cinematographer for Spielberg’s E.T, The Color Purple, and Empire of the Sun. He received three out of his five Oscar nods for these films. The other two came for Avalon and Bugsy, directed by another Academy Award-winner, Barry Levinson.

Allen Daviau

When Daviau fell very ill recently due to coronavirus-related complications, Spielberg sent a letter to his long-time friend, saying, “In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being.”

Daviau, who won a BAFTA for his work on Empire of the Sun, was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement award by the American Society of Cinematographers in 2007. 

Expressing his condolences, Kees van Oostrum, president of the ASC, in a statement, said, “His commitment to teaching our craft and being very accessible for young cinematographers will forever be engraved in our memories. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, his taste for the best of foods and his laugh that unmistakably marked his presence from far away.”

Adding that Daviau will be “missed so much”, van Oostrum said, “I am proud that we were able to host him during our 100-year celebration last year. He told me then that it was for him ‘one of the best of gifts life had to offer’. His smile that evening was affectionate and many of us were able to pay him respect.”One of Daviau’s final projects was the 2004 Stephen Sommers film, Van Helsing.Daviau breathed his last at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital, where he lived.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp