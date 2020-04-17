COVID-19: Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju says he has ‘fully recovered’

By Express News Service

Games of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has revealed that he has ‘fully recovered’. Hivju shared the message on Instagram noting he has been in quarantine for ‘several weeks’.

“We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the Cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound,” he said in the post.

He further thanked everyone for the support and advised everyone to practice social distancing. Hivju played as Tormund in Games of Thrones and has been cast in the upcoming season of Netflix’s The Witcher.