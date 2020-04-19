STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
David Bowie's guitarist Matthew Seligman dies of coronavirus

Guitarist Matthew Seligman was a member of The Soft Boys and The Thompson Twins, also collaborating with Thomas Dolby.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:25 PM

By IANS

LONDON: Renowned bass guitarist Matthew Seligman, who played with late music icon David Bowie at Live Aid in 1985, has died after battle with coronavirus. He was 64.

Seligman is best known for his role in the new wave scene in the 1980s. He was a member of The Soft Boys and The Thompson Twins, also collaborating with Thomas Dolby.

Dolby, 61, confirmed Seligman's death and said a candlelight vigil to remember the star would be held on YouTube live on April 19, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Matthew would want us to remember the good times and have a party," Dolby said.

Seligman had been battling COVID-19 for two weeks and had been on a ventilator at a hospital in London. He leaves behind son Deji, daughter Lily, and Mami, his partner and Lily's mother.

He was born in Cyprus and raised in England. The bassist first came to prominence as a founding member of Bruce Woolley and the Camera Club, and psychedelic group The Soft Boys.

Seligman gained a reputation as a session musician and collaborated with Morrissey, Tori Amos, Sinead O'Connor and David Bowie. He even played at Bowie's iconic 1985 performance at Live Aid to an audience of billions and also featured on his next two albums.

The Soft Boys member Robyn Hitchcock paid tribute to his former bandmate, saying: "Everybody goes, but none of us was expecting Matthew to leave us so abruptly, forever. I'm profoundly grateful to have played music with him - you could really see his face light up like a full moon when he listened back to a take he enjoyed."

"Onstage he would lope and lurch and pace when the music moved him. Matthew is, was, and always will be one of the greats, Hitchcock added.

