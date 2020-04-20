Stellan Skarsgard, Kyle Soller set to join ‘Star Wars’ universe

By Express News Service

Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller are all set to join the Star Wars universe, in the Rogue One spin-off series with Diego Luna. Both actors are yet to sign the dotted line.



Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, will be writing the pilot for the series in addition to directing multiple episodes.



He will work alongside series showrunner Stephen Schiff.

The show was reportedly scheduled to be out in 2021, but now the release date is unclear due to the obstacles created by the coronavirus pandemic.



The untitled show focuses on Rebel agent Andor before the events of Rogue One in the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire.

The show had been described as a spy thriller. It was also previously announced that Diego Luna would return as Andor, while Alan Tudyk is set to reprise his role as K-2SO, Andor’s droid sidekick. After the success of The Mandalorian, Disney



Plus has ramped up its Star Wars slate which includes this series, a second season of The Mandalorian and a series focused on young Obi Wan-Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the role.