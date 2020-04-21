Backstreet Boys thank fans on 27th anniversary: We are here because of you

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary and the members of the music group expressed their gratitude to their fans across the globe for their love and support over the years.

The band, also called BSB, was formed in Florida's Orlando on April 20, 1993 and comprises Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

They shot to fame with their debut international album, 'Backstreet Boys' in 1996. The BSB shared a throwback picture of the group on a beach on Twitter on Monday.

Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you’d hear our music. pic.twitter.com/n1QdEiOUSa — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) April 20, 2020

"Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you'd hear our music," the post on the band's official page read.

A popular band in the late 1990s and 2000s, the BSB has given several memorable hits "I Want It That Way", "Everybody", "Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely", "Larger Than Life", "The Call", "Incomplete", among others.

"Then you came a dozen. a hundred. thousands. millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what's ahead. As long as there'll be music. #KTBSPA #BSB27," the band further said.

The BSB has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world's best-selling music artistes.

The group also released their first documentary movie, titled "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" in 2015.

They have released a total of nine albums, "DNA" is the latest to be released in 2019.