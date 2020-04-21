STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys thank fans on 27th anniversary: We are here because of you

The band, also called BSB, was formed in Florida's Orlando on April 20, 1993 and comprises Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

Published: 21st April 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Backstreet Boys anniversary

Backstreet Boys (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES:  The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary and the members of the music group expressed their gratitude to their fans across the globe for their love and support over the years.

The band, also called BSB, was formed in Florida's Orlando on April 20, 1993 and comprises Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson.

They shot to fame with their debut international album, 'Backstreet Boys' in 1996. The BSB shared a throwback picture of the group on a beach on Twitter on Monday.

"Today marks 27 years of the Backstreet Boys. On Apr 20, 1993 we were all so young and standing together for the first time as a group. We did not know you yet. Each one of you were but a dream to us. We hoped you'd hear our music," the post on the band's official page read.

A popular band in the late 1990s and 2000s, the BSB has given several memorable hits "I Want It That Way", "Everybody", "Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely", "Larger Than Life", "The Call", "Incomplete", among others.

"Then you came a dozen. a hundred. thousands. millions!? To say we dreamed for this would be an understatement. We know we are here because of you. Grateful for what each of you has given us and for what's ahead. As long as there'll be music. #KTBSPA #BSB27," the band further said.

The BSB has sold over 100 million records worldwide, making them the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world's best-selling music artistes.

The group also released their first documentary movie, titled "Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of" in 2015.

They have released a total of nine albums, "DNA" is the latest to be released in 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Backstreet Boys Backstreet Boys anniversary
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp