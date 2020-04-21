STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez sued for USD 150,000 by New York photographer

According to EOnline, photographer Steve Sands claims the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions used the photograph taken by him on Instagram to promote their brand.

Published: 21st April 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: A New York City photographer has filed a lawsuit against singer-actor Jennifer Lopez for using a photo of hers on social media without permission.

According to EOnline, photographer Steve Sands claims the singer and her production company Nuyorican Productions used the photograph taken by him on Instagram to promote their brand.

Lopez posted the photo on her official Instagram page on June 23, 2017, and has so far received over 650,000 likes.

In the lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyer Richard Liebowitz, Sands said that the 50-year-old singer-actor did not pay or ask for his permission to use the headshot of hers.

Sands is seeking damages of up to USD 150,000 and lawyer's fees.

Lopez or her representative has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez lawsuit
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp