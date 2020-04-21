STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Rap king Eminem celebrates 12 years of sobriety

The 47-year-old recording artist, who has battled addiction over the years, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

Published: 21st April 2020 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars, receives standing ovation.

Eminem performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars, receives standing ovation (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rap king Eminem is celebrating 12 years of abstinence from alcohol and drugs.

The 47-year-old recording artist, who has battled addiction over the years, took to Instagram on Monday to share the news.

"Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid," Eminem wrote in a reference to his 2010 hit "Not Afraid".

Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on

The rapper shared the picture of a coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when they achieve a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral XII (meaning 12) engraved on it, along with words "unity", "service" and "recovery".

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.

The Grammy-winning rapper checked himself into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step program. He opened up about his addiction in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eminem Eminem sobriety celebration
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp