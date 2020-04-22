His throat hurt like it had cancer: Bob Odenkirk on son's COVID-19 symptoms

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has opened up about his son, Nate's experience with coronavirus.

During his appearance on "Conan At Home", the 57-year-old actor revealed that Nate fell sick soon after he returned from his college, DePaul University in Chicago.

Odenkirk said Nate's roommate in the college was "really, really sick".

"My son had asthma for many years. Very bad. A lot of times that goes away around 18 or so, but even at 20. I think he still uses his inhaler sometimes," he said.

"I met him at the airport, and I gave him a mask and he washed his hands with antibacterial soap and all that stuff. He woke up the next morning with a fever, and he said his throat hurt like it had cancer. He said it really hurt," he added.

Odenkirk said he was initially unaware of the severity of his 21-year-old son's symptoms.

"We're just so used to the flu, and our brains just naturally go: 'I've been through it. I get it. Three days. Two, three days that are hard, and then you get better'. It's not that. It's much worse," he said.

"Two weeks in, I'm looking at him, I'm going, 'You're good now, right?' And he's like, 'No, no. I'm not good'," he added.

The actor first revealed that he had COVID-19 on James Colbert's "The Late Late Show". He said Nate's symptoms were "worse than flu".