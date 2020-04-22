STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

His throat hurt like it had cancer: Bob Odenkirk on son's COVID-19 symptoms

During his appearance on "Conan At Home", the 57-year-old actor revealed that Nate fell sick soon after he returned from his college, DePaul University in Chicago.

Published: 22nd April 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bob Odenkirk

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk has opened up about his son, Nate's experience with coronavirus.

During his appearance on "Conan At Home", the 57-year-old actor revealed that Nate fell sick soon after he returned from his college, DePaul University in Chicago.

Odenkirk said Nate's roommate in the college was "really, really sick".

"My son had asthma for many years. Very bad. A lot of times that goes away around 18 or so, but even at 20. I think he still uses his inhaler sometimes," he said.

"I met him at the airport, and I gave him a mask and he washed his hands with antibacterial soap and all that stuff. He woke up the next morning with a fever, and he said his throat hurt like it had cancer. He said it really hurt," he added.

Odenkirk said he was initially unaware of the severity of his 21-year-old son's symptoms.

"We're just so used to the flu, and our brains just naturally go: 'I've been through it. I get it. Three days. Two, three days that are hard, and then you get better'. It's not that. It's much worse," he said.

"Two weeks in, I'm looking at him, I'm going, 'You're good now, right?' And he's like, 'No, no. I'm not good'," he added.

The actor first revealed that he had COVID-19 on James Colbert's "The Late Late Show". He said Nate's symptoms were "worse than flu".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bob Odenkirk
Coronavirus
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp