Warner Bros. pushes release of several films including Batman

By Express News Service

Warner Bros. has shuffled its DC film lineup, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The release of the film starring Robert Pattinson, which was initially set to hit the screens in June 2021, has been pushed to October 1, 2021.

Other Warner Bros. films that have been delayed include The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, which has been moved from Sept 25 to March 12, 2021. Release of King Richard has been delayed by a year.