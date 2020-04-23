'Black Mirror' creator Charlie Brooker revives 'Screenwipe' series on BBC for coronavirus episode

By PTI

LONDON: "Black Mirror" creator Charlie Brooker is returning to the BBC with a special coronavirus-centric episode in his famous "Screenwipe" series.

To be the first episode since 2016 in the award-winning series, the show will also feature regulars Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas.

The show, with the working title "Antiviral Wipe", will be created in lockdown.

In a press statement to The Guardian, Brooker said the show will feature other contributors but their names were not given as they "haven't been told they're doing it yet, but have no good excuse not to".

"The BBC asked me to supply a quote for the press release, which is what you're reading now," he said.

The BBC's press release said, "Charlie Brooker has been lured out of isolation, to go into isolation for the one-off."

Charlie will be taking a typically sharp look at life in lockdown, in a show made during the lockdown.

As well as coverage of the crisis itself, he'll also be looking at the things people are watching and doing to keep themselves occupied.

"Brooker is a columnist-turned-producer writer of the futuristic sci-fi show "Black Mirror", which presents a bleak outlook of human dependence on technology.