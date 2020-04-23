STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Westlife cancel stadium tour

Band member Nicky Byrne told mirror.co.uk that the safety of their fans was the most important thing to them.

Members of Pop band Westlife

By IANS

LONDON: Pop band Westlife have cancelled their upcoming stadium tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To all our UK fans - it is with great sadness that despite best efforts, our shows scheduled for the UK in June and July must be cancelled," they said in a statement on Twitter.

He said: "Health, safety and enjoyment of everyone attending our shows have always been of utmost importance to us, we will all come back stronger than before and on the plus side it gives us all an extra year to get our dance moves right."

Nicky and his bandmates Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily have been enjoying comeback success after reuniting in 2018 for their 20th anniversary.

They got a No.1 with their album "Spectrum" and headed out on their biggest tour to date. They've had to put it on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their statement continued: "We have been monitoring the UK government advice surrounding mass gatherings and it is very clear that this is the course we need to take to ensure the protection of our fans, our crew and everyone around us but also to ease pressure on those working tirelessly to fight this virus.

"Those who have been on the Westlife journey with us know how important performing is to us but also know that safety must come first and foremost in delivering a successful tour.

"Our promoters are currently working with their ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund. Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted by May 5th.

"With regards to our show at Wembley Stadium, in London this is a fluid situation which is being reviewed on a daily basis. We will only deliver this show in August if it is completely safe to do so and will update you all, as soon as the position is clear.

"In the meantime, we ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and keep playing your part in fighting the spread of this virus."

