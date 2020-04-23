Indian locales are rarely being tapped for international films: Joe Russo

By Express News Service

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo says India is a beautiful country but its locales are rarely being used to shoot modern international action films. Russo is glad that he got a chance to capture the beauty of the country in Netflix’s upcoming action film Extraction.“India is a beautiful country. It is also rarely seen in a modern international action film. Some beautiful cultural aspects of the story (in Extraction) would be enriched by setting in India and it does really pay off beautifully in the film,” Joe said in a video, released by Netflix before the release of the film.

Originally titled Dhaka, the film revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Chris Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world. It is directed by Sam Hargrave.

It also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The screenplay of the film is done by Joe Russo. The film is produced by Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.In the clip, Hargrave is seen embracing Indian traditions and praying before starting the film.“We started the day with a traditional Indian blessing.They infused the production with a lot of Indian traditions,” Hargrave said in the clip.

Looking back at his time in India, Hemsworth said: “Here we are in India. We are on the set of our movie for Netflix. Aesthetically, I think this film is beyond unique. So vibrant and full of movement. I don’t think anyone shot a film like this here before. The public would turn up in thousands to watch us shoot. Every time they would call cut, they would cheer and clap. It was like being in a coliseum or something.”

Extraction is set to get a release on April 24.