Lady Gaga's next LP 'Chromatica' feature collaborations with Ariana Grande, Elton John
The superstar took to Twitter to post the list of 16 tracks that are part of the much-awaited album, which was last month postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.
Published: 23rd April 2020 12:58 PM | Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 12:58 PM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: Pop star Lady Gaga has unveiled the track list of her upcoming album 'Chromatica', feature collaborations with veteran music star Elton John, singer Ariana Grande and K-pop group Blackpink.
