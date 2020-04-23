STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shang-Chi: First production picture of Marvel’s Asian origin superhero shared by director

Daniel Cretton himself had tested for the virus though it came back negative.

Published: 23rd April 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2020 09:11 AM

(Photo | Twiiter )

By Express News Service

Fans have been excited eversince it was announced that Marvel’s first Asian origin superhero is set to be launched in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and the film’s director Destin Daniel Cretton has now shared the first photograph of the cast from a meeting before production was shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Cretton took to social media to share a black-and-white photograph of himself with stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung.

“Pre-covid hang with @awkwafina, @simu_liu & the legend Tony Leung,” Cretton wrote in his caption.“This was our last night out before Corona punched the world in the face,” he added.Last month, Marvel Studios suspended production of the film after Cretton was advised by a doctor to go into self-isolation due to coronavirus concerns.

Filming had started in February in Sydney.

Daniel Cretton himself had tested for the virus though it came back negative.He revealed that he had tested negative for the virus, adding that he took the test because he “was working in close proximity with some people who had potentially been exposed”.

In the film, Simu Liu stars as the title character with Awkwafina playing an unspecified character and Tony Leung playing the iconic comic book villain known as The Mandarin. Liu will become the first Asian actor ever to play the lead character in a Marvel Studios superhero adventure.

While there is no word when production will start back up, Marvel has pushed the release of the movie. The film was originally scheduled to open on February 12, 2021. The studio has pushed it back to May 7, 2021. If production doesn’t resume soon, the date may be pushed again.

Nedumbassery native Alias A M with wife Lissy and younger son Bibin at the well near their new house. The well was dug up by Alias during the lockdown in just 17 days | Express
Lockdown Tales: Kerala family used free time to dig a well at home in 17 days
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spreads like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, cases nearing 200
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Mob pelted stones at us': Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Former WTA doubles world number one Sania Mirza (Photo | PTI)
Sania Mirza Interview: 'Tennis seems really irrelevant in these circumstances'

