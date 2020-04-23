Sony adapting popular manga 'One Punch Man' into live-action feature

By Express News Service

Sony Pictures is adapting the popular manga One Punch Man into a live-action feature film. Screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, popular for their works such as Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom, have been roped in for the project.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions will produce the film adaptation. One Punch Man is a Japanese superhero webcomic by artist ONE. It centers on the adventures of Saitama, who gets bored as he can defeat anyone with just a punch. One Punch Man made its manga debut in 2009 and was released as an anime series in 2015. It is now available for watch on Netflix.