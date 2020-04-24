STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beyonce pledges support of USD 6 million for mental health services amid COVID-19 crisis

The mental health initiative will provide local support to the ones in need in New York, New Orleans, Detroit, and Houston.

Beyonce's Homecoming lands six Emmy nominations

Singer Beyonce (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Superstar singer Beyonce has collaborated with Jack Dorsey, the CEO of microblogging site Twitter, and has pledged a contribution of USD 6 million for the funding of mental health services for people going through turmoil during the coronavirus crisis.

According to Variety magazine, the initiative comes under the BeyGOOD initiative which is also supporting organisations like Bread of Life, United Memorial Center, Matthew 25, and others that are providing essentials like food, clean water, masks, etc. to needy communities.

"Beyonce's BeyGOOD recognizes the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic," Variety quoted a statement from Beyonce's BeyGOOD as saying.

"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies, and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis," the statement further said.

Beyonce has listed all the organisations she has partnered with on her official website. 

