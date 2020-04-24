Hunger Games prequel film 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' officially announced

By Express News Service

Lionsgate has announced that it will adapt Suzanne Collins’ novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel of Hunger Games, into a film. The book is set to be released on May 19. Collins will adapt the screenplay of the film along with Michael Arndt.



It is set to be directed by Francis Lawrence, known for his work in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Parts 1 and 2 of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay.

However, the cast and rest of the crew have not been decided yet due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Nina Jacobson, who produced all the Hunger Games movies, will produce this prequel with Brad Simpson.



The four parts of Hunger Games so far starred Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks.