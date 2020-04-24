STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Shameless greed: Taylor Swift on former label's unapproved live album

The pop star's feud with Scooter Braun goes back a year when he acquired Big Machine Records, the label with which Taylor made her first six studio albums.

Published: 24th April 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Taylor Swift has blasted her former record label, Big Machine Records, for trying to release an unapproved live album containing music she recorded in 2008.

In a statement posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Swift said the album, titled 'Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008' is a recording of a radio show performance she did when she was 18 years old.

"Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they're actually releasing it at midnight tonight. I'm always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me," the 30-year-old singer said.

"It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realised that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn't exactly a wise choice and they need money," she added.

Swift said the album is a classic example of "shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent".

The pop star's feud with Scooter Braun goes back a year when he acquired Big Machine Records, the label with which Taylor made her first six studio albums.

She has been fighting to get back the rights to her master recordings since then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taylor Swift Big Machine Records
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Visual Treat: Navi Mumbai turns pink with over one lakh migrated flamingos
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service during COVID-19
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp