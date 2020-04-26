'Guardians of the Galaxy' star Chris Pratt expecting first child with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first baby together.

The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and now they are gearing up for the next chapter in their lives, sources told people.com.

The baby on the way will be Katherine's first child while Pratt already has a son Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

This comes after Katherine, who is currently on a virtual book tour for her bestseller "The Gift Of Forgiveness", was spotted out walking her dog with her mother, Maria Shriver on Friday, sporting what looked to be a baby bump, reports dailymail.co.uk.

For the day outing, she chose a baggy, beige striped low-cut jumper, which looked to be a piece of maternity clothing.