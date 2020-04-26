STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa accused of copying choreography

In the K-pop star's video, Lisa could be seen performing while lying on the floor, she later got back up and continued her routine.

Published: 26th April 2020 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa

K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa

By IANS

SEOUL: Popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa has been accused of plagiarising choreography of a black choreographer named Cierra Nichols.

Lisa posted a video of her performing a dance style to the number "Mushroom Chocolate" before Nichols accused her of stealing her choreography, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the K-pop star's video, Lisa could be seen performing while lying on the floor, she later got back up and continued her routine, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In Cierra's video, which was uploaded a month before Lisa's, she mostly danced laying on the floor.

When Cierra got to know about Lisa's choreography, she took to Instagram to call her out saying: "In today's episode of 'Let's Steal from Black People' a Korean singer gets 7.8 million views in a day using most of your choreography. Love that for us."

Cierra then took to Twitter and wrote: "Convinced people can't read. I know to credit someone if I clearly pulled from it. I seen the inspiration the girl looks great."

"It's okay, though doesn't look s**t like when I did it anyway."

Cierra even responded to a social media user who watched her video after looking at Lisa's: "Because of Lisa and her choreographer using my moves."

In another post, she insisted: "It's not about the drama girl I could care less but it's clear where the beginning got its inspiration. It's clear there not doing anything like mine. That's why I'm fine."

Lisa has not replied to the accusations yet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lisa BLACKPINK Cierra Nichols Mushroom Chocolate
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp