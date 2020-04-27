Post Malone working on new album amid coronavirus lockdown

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Rapper Post Malone has revealed that he is working on a new album during quarantine.

The recording artiste shared the update with fans as he paid tributes to Nirvana with his band and used the 75 minute-long livestream performance to raise money for COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

"Working on this new album I got coming for y'all. I'm really f***ing excited for it. Trying to put it out as soon as I f***ing can. I'm really proud of the music that we're making. I'm having a lot of fucking fun and I'm really fucking excited to put something new out for y'all," Malone said during a break in the set.

In January, the Grammy nominated-singer said he would like to drop his new LP, the follow-up to 2019's "Hollywood's Bleeding", this year.

Malone's tour was recently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.