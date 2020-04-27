Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

By Express News Service

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have donated blood for the research of Coronavirus vaccine research. The couple was among the popular celebs who were affected by the virus, and they tested positive for the virus on May 11 in Australia.

The couple was in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the manager of the American icon. The couple was diagnosed with the virus in the country and was admitted to a hospital in Queensland.

They were later discharged and reached the US and went in a self-quarantine. In a recent interview, Hanks said that he has donated blood for the development of a vaccine for the virus. He was quoted by The Variety as saying, “A lot of the questions… What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies.

We have not only been approached, but we have also said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’” Many other celebrities like Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju were also affected by the virus.