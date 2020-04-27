STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

The couple was in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the manager of the American icon.

Published: 27th April 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

By Express News Service

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have donated blood for the research of Coronavirus vaccine research. The couple was among the popular celebs who were affected by the virus, and they tested positive for the virus on May 11 in Australia.

The couple was in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film, in which Hanks is set to play the manager of the American icon. The couple was diagnosed with the virus in the country and was admitted to a hospital in Queensland. 

They were later discharged and reached the US and went in a self-quarantine. In a recent interview, Hanks said that he has donated blood for the development of a vaccine for the virus. He was quoted by The Variety as saying, “A lot of the questions… What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies.

We have not only been approached, but we have also said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’” Many other celebrities like Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju were also affected by the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tom Hanks Rita Wilson blood donation\ coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus vaccine research
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp