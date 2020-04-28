STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kevin Smith completes script of Mallrats sequel titled 'Twilight of the Mallrats'

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed that he has finished writing the screenplay of Twilight of the Mallrats.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Smith

Hollywood filmmaker Kevin Smith (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed that he has finished writing the screenplay of Twilight of the Mallrats, the sequel to his cult 1995 film Mallrats.

The writer-director has been making use of his quarantine time to finish the script. He informed the news via his Instagram page. The original Mallrats starred Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Claire Forlani, and Shannen Doherty. It’s Jason Lee’s character Brodie Bruce who is expected to return for the sequel, in addition to a few of the other characters.

The Clerks director has been working on the sequel idea for a while. In his post, he wrote, “Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of Twilight of the Mallrats. 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse!”

The universe of Mallrats and Clerks, known as View Askewniverse, also features two of Smith’s popular creations, Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smith respectively. The two characters are expected to return as well. 

Smith added, “The Jay and Silent Bob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I’ve ever written, but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train! It’ll be months before we can actually shoot it.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Smith Twilight of the Mallrats
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp