Kevin Smith completes script of Mallrats sequel titled 'Twilight of the Mallrats'

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has revealed that he has finished writing the screenplay of Twilight of the Mallrats, the sequel to his cult 1995 film Mallrats.

The writer-director has been making use of his quarantine time to finish the script. He informed the news via his Instagram page. The original Mallrats starred Jason Lee, Ben Affleck, Claire Forlani, and Shannen Doherty. It’s Jason Lee’s character Brodie Bruce who is expected to return for the sequel, in addition to a few of the other characters.

The Clerks director has been working on the sequel idea for a while. In his post, he wrote, “Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of Twilight of the Mallrats. 25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse!”

The universe of Mallrats and Clerks, known as View Askewniverse, also features two of Smith’s popular creations, Jay and Silent Bob, played by Jason Mewes and Smith respectively. The two characters are expected to return as well.

Smith added, “The Jay and Silent Bob stuff is some of my favorite conceptual comedy I’ve ever written, but the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet. And at 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train! It’ll be months before we can actually shoot it.”