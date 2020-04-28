STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trevor Noah giving away laptops to teachers on social media

The Emmy-winning daily show presenter took to social media on Monday where he said he will pick 50 educators at random.

Published: 28th April 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube

Trevor Noah launches 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' on YouTube. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Stand-up comic and late night show host Trevor Noah is giving away laptops to teachers who are working online amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.

The Emmy-winning daily show presenter took to social media on Monday where he said he will pick 50 educators at random.

"TEACHERS who are forced to do all your work online!! I've got 50 more Surface Laptops to give away to any educators who need a new device.

Please tag your favourite teachers below and I'll pick 50 at random.

"And ps: Teachers, you're allowed to be your own favourite and tag yourself!" Noah wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Comedy Central has increased the run-time of "The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah" from 30 to 45 minutes.

