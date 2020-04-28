'Warhunt' shoot wrapped amidst coronavirus pandemic

By Express News Service

Production of movies across the world came to a halt because of the ongoing pandemic. Crews shooting in foreign countries were forced to return home as the number of cases increased across the globe. However, the crew of Warhunt, starring Mickey Rourke, continued to shoot their film and has now wrapped up the production.

According to a report published in The Variety, the crew shot the film in Lativa by abiding the guidelines laid by the government which included compulsory face masks and gloves for all the crew members. The temperature of each person was tested twice a day and the crew had to disinfect the equipment before the shoot.

The unit also made several other measures to ensure social distancing like having a seperate make-up kit for actors. The make-up artists also had to take extra precautions while getting the actors ready for the shots.

The director of the film, Mauro Borrelli was quoted as saying, “It was surreal at the beginning, but the cast and crew quickly adjusted to the masks and other precautions, so we ended up even more focused and efficient.”