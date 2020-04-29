Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to arrive on Disney Plus two months early on Star Wars  day

By Express News Service

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere on Disney Plus two months ahead of schedule on May 4, popularly referred to as ‘Star Wars Day’ by fans. Disney has been releasing several films ahead of schedule on the streaming platform ever since the Covid-19 lockdown started. Some other films that arrived early on Disney Plus include Frozen 2 and Pixar film Onward. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series, will also release on the platform on May 4.

Helmed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Adam Driver, and Daisy Ridley among others. With the new addition, all nine films in George Lucas’s Skywalker saga will be available to stream on Disney Plus. The film was released worldwide on December 20 last year.