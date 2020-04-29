STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together

Published: 29th April 2020 03:07 PM

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid. (Photo | AP)

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Pop star Zayn Malik and his partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid, are expecting their first child together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hadid, 25, is 20 weeks pregnant and she kept "secret close to her family and friends for a while".

"Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special.

The couple and their families are overjoyed," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

Last week, Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday with the 27-year-old singer in her family's Pennsylvania farm where they have been quarantining together.

Malik and Hadid first started dating in November 2015. They announced their split in March 2018, but soon after rekindled their romance.

In January 2019, they broke up once again but got back together by the end of the year.

