Ridley Scott developing pandemic novel adaptation

By Express News Service

Veteran director Ridley Scott is reportedly eyeing Lawrence Wright’s pandemic novel The End of October. Scott’s company Scott Free Productions has acquired the rights of the novel which was published on Tuesday. It’s not clear whether Scott is setting it up as a potential directing vehicle or a production venture. Some speculations have hinted at a possible TV adaptation. However, no official statements have been made in this regard.

Scott is currently involved with the production of his next directorial The Last Duel, a period drama starring Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer. Filming has been currently put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.Scott is also attached to direct an untitled prequel to Alien, in addition to an adaptation of graphic novel Queen & Country. There have been also reports of Scott developing a sequel to Gladiator.