Craig Robinson boards comedy from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' creators

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star Craig Robinson is set to play the lead role in a new comedy series from the creators of the popular NBC show, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will explore class, capitalism and a man's quest to achieve the American dream.

Titled 'Killing It', the comedy-drama will be penned by Goor and Del Tredici.

The show has received a script-to-series commitment from NBCUniversal's recently launched streaming platform Peacock.

Robinson, who has a recurring role on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' as Jake's (Andy Samberg) friend and nemesis, Doug Judy, will serve as executive producer on 'Killing It' along with his manager Mark Schulman as well as Goor and Del Tredici.