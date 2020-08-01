STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

It is happening: Idris Elba confirms 'Luther' movie

The show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version.

Published: 01st August 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Idris Elba in a still from 'Luther'

Idris Elba in a still from 'Luther' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LONDON: British star Idris Elba has announced that a movie version of his popular detective drama series "Luther" is finally happening. The series, created by Neil Cross, featured Elba as DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can't always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions.

The show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version. On Friday, Elba received the Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 and talking to the press later, the actor confirmed that the "Luther" movie is moving forward, reported Digital Spy.

"I've maintained that I'd like to see (Luther) come to a film. That's what I think we're headed towards, is a film. I'm looking forward to making that happen. It is happening," the 47-year-old actor said.

Elba further said that the movie version of the beloved show will give him the opportunity to explore the character more. "With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines. And a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BAFTA TV Awards 2020 Idris Elba Luther DCI John Luther
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp