Due to COVID-19 lockdown, actor Nicole Kidman reunites with mother after eight months

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Hollywood star Nicole Kidman met her mother Janelle Kidman after eight months amid coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Big Little Lies' star shared on Instagram two photographs of her reunion with her 80-year-old mother.

"Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been 8 months. I missed her 80th birthday but I'm here now. Love you Mumma," Kidman, 53, captioned the pictures.

Kidman is currently in Australia and has started work on her new series 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

The actor, along with her husband, music star Keith Urban, and daughter Rose and Faith, reached Australia last month.

She met her mother after completing the mandatory two-week quarantine at her home in Southern Highlands.