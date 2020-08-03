STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' becomes her seventh No.1 album on Billboard 200 chart

'Folkore', which was released on July 24 earned the 'Bad Blood' musician her seventh No 1 album.

Published: 03rd August 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Taylor Swift in a song from her new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift in a song from her new album 'Folklore' (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Musician Taylor Swift's new album 'Folklore' shot up to the number one position on the Billboard 200 albums chart, reported Fox News.

The new album captured the biggest week for any album since Swift's last release 'Lover.'

'Folkore', which was released on July 24 earned the 'Bad Blood' musician her seventh No 1 album.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, quoted by Fox News, the album started with 8,46,000 equivalent album units earned in America in the week ending July 30 which marks the largest week registered for any album ever since 'Lover.'

Besides the last two achievements, the three biggest weeks for any album in the last four years has been by the 31-year-old musician.

The Billboard 200 chart is known for ranking the most popular albums of the week in America on the basis of the multimeric consumption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Taylor Swift Folkore Billboard 200 albums chart
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp