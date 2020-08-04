Marvel’s superhero film Shang-Chi to resume shoot

By Express News Service

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is ready to go on production after a break that resulted due to the unexpected outbreak of the Coronavirus. A new video released by the Australian channel 7NEWS reveals massive village sets being erected for the film.

Officially announced last summer at San Diego Comic-Con, Shang-Chi will feature Simu Liu as the titular kung fu master and introduce him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Though the plot details and cast members are still being kept under wraps, the film’s villain has already been confirmed to be The Mandarin and it will be played by Tony Chiu-Wai Leung. Singer-actor Awkwafina has also been confirmed to play an unrevealed role. Filming of this Destin Daniel Cretton directorial is expected to begin soon in the coming days.Shang-Chi was initially scheduled for release in February 2021, but the production delay and postponing of Black Widow’s release to November, has pushed the film to May 2021.