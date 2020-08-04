STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Netflix in talks with Disney to buy Amy Adams-starrer 'The Woman In The Window'

The film, directed by Joe Wright, hailed from erstwhile Fox 2000 banner and landed at Disney as part of the studio's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Published: 04th August 2020 04:07 PM

Amy Adams in 'The woman in the window'. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is reportedly in negotiations to acquire Amy Adams-starrer "The Woman in the Window" from Disney.

It was earlier scheduled to release theatrically in October 2019 but was delayed till May this year.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney decided to take the movie off its release schedule.

Sources told Variety that Netflix is in discussions with the studio for the project but it is unclear when the movie will be released.

Based on AJ Finn's book of the same name, "The Woman in the Window" is about Anna Fox (Adams), a child psychologist with agoraphobia.

She witnesses a shocking crime involving her new neighbours, but no one believes her.

The movie also features Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Bryan Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie and Wyatt Russell.

