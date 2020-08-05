STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mulan to skip theatres as producer opts for direct OTT release in Disney+ Hotstar

Mulan will be released on Disney Plus on September 4 only on demand, and the viewer in the US and other territories will have to pay USD 29.99 to watch the movie.

Published: 05th August 2020 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Mulan

A still from Mulan

By Express News Service

Mulan, the live-action adaptation of Disney's 1983 animation film, is one of the much-anticipated films of 2020. The release of the film, which is based on Chinese folklore The Ballad of Mulan, was postponed many times by Disney due to the pandemic. However, the production house has finally decided to release the film online.

Mulan will be released on Disney Plus on September 4. However, unlike other films on the OTT platform, Mulan will not be accessible to all the subscribers. Instead, the film will be available only on demand, and the viewer in the U.S. and other territories will have to pay USD 29.99 to watch the movie. 

This is a new model that Disney is using for the film. However, the studio has said that this is a one-off thing and are not seeing it as a viable business model for the future, according to Variety. The news has come as a severe blow to theatre exhibitors as Mulan was among few films which looked like it will bring back audiences to theatres.

Directed by Niki Caro, the film was initially planned to release on March 9. It stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, and Jason Scott Lee among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulan mulan OTT release Hotstar
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp