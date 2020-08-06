Robert Downey Jr, production banner team up with Apple TV Plus for new series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr's production banner Team Downey is collaborating with streamer Apple TV Plus for a new series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming service, which will be produced by Team Downey.

Adam Perlman, a veteran of Showtime's "Billions", is writing and executive producing the series. The show, based on Michael Lista's Toronto Life article "The Sting", follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero.

The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target. Downey, best known for playing superhero Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, may also play a supporting role in the series.

The 55-year-old actor and his wife, Susan Downey, will be executive producing the project with Lista as co-executive producer. The duo's Team Downey most recently produced HBO's "Perry Mason", which premiered on the network in June to positive reviews from the critics.