STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Robert Downey Jr, production banner team up with Apple TV Plus for new series

The show follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero.

Published: 06th August 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Robert Downey Jr

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr's production banner Team Downey is collaborating with streamer Apple TV Plus for a new series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has received a straight-to-series order from the streaming service, which will be produced by Team Downey.

Adam Perlman, a veteran of Showtime's "Billions", is writing and executive producing the series. The show, based on Michael Lista's Toronto Life article "The Sting", follows a frustrated Canadian detective who takes on a decades-old cold case in hopes of winning a confession and becoming a hero.

The case quickly spirals out of control when the undercover cop attempts an elaborate sting, adding playacting cops, taxpayer resources, and an unexpected friendship with the peculiar target. Downey, best known for playing superhero Iron Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, may also play a supporting role in the series.

The 55-year-old actor and his wife, Susan Downey, will be executive producing the project with Lista as co-executive producer. The duo's Team Downey most recently produced HBO's "Perry Mason", which premiered on the network in June to positive reviews from the critics.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Robert Downey Jr Team Downey Apple TV Plus The Sting Michael Lista
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp