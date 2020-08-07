STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BTS to launch its fourth film 'Break The Silence: The Movie' in theaters

The film is set to hit the theatres in more than 70 countries starting from September 10 along with a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on September 24.

Published: 07th August 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Korean pop band- BTS (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: K-pop band BTS on Thursday announced that their fourth theatrical film - 'Break The Silence: The Movie' will release in theatres.

According to Variety, the film is set to hit the theatres in more than 70 countries starting from September 10 along with a rollout in additional 40-plus regions on September 24.

"We're delighted to partner with Big Hit Entertainment on the release," Variety quoted Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar as saying.

He further promised that the film "gives fans extraordinary access to both their first international stadium tour and all seven members of BTS. We look forward to welcoming the ARMY back to cinemas for the fourth time for this must-see BTS big-screen experience."

The band had announced a list of regions that are expected to witness the release of the film on their website and have also added a caution note stating that release dates may vary for every territory on the basis of the reopening of theatres that are currently shut due to coronavirus pandemic.

The film is slated to release in India, America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other 40 countries on September 24 while Korea, United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Thailand, and some other territories will get the film in their theatres on September 10.

According to Variety, 'Break The Silence' chronicles the 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' world tour which began from Wembley Stadium to Rose Bowl. It will also have footage from concerts and behind-the-scenes videos.

