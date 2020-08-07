Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' gets early September release date in China

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C. Almost a week after getting a nod for its China release, Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' has secured the release date of September 4 in the country.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Warner Bros production is set to be the first new Hollywood film to hit theatres across the globe after the reopening of cinemas following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.

China, which happens to be the second-biggest marketplace of films, had shut down its cinema theatres late January when the coronavirus cases in the country were on the rise.

The sci-fi thriller will release internationally on August 26 before making its way to select cities in North America on September 2.

The film will release in 70 international territories including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Korea, and others by the end of August. (ANI)