Tom Hanks to play Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio?

Zemeckis and Hanks had previously worked together in Forrest Gump (1994), Cast Away (2000) and The Polar Express (2004).

Published: 07th August 2020 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks

Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

As Robert Zemeckis is all set to direct the live-action Pinocchio film for Disney, the makers are now in talks with Tom Hanks for the role of woodcarver Geppetto, reports Variety. Based on the children’s novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the original animated film was released by Disney in 1940.

Pinocchio is about a wooden puppet who comes to life and is in pursuit of becoming a real boy by proving himself as ‘brave, truthful and unselfish’. Chris Weitz will pen the script for the upcoming film and he is also attached to produce the film along with Andrew Miano.

Hanks is also currently working on Warner Bros’ upcoming Elvis Presley biopic in which he will play Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks was also nominated for the Oscars for his role as Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019).
 

