Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome first child

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger have become parents to their first child.

Katherine's brother, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger confirmed the news in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight on Sunday.

"They're doing great...just got her a little gift," Patrick said in the clip.

The 26-year-old also showed a package with a pink ribbon on camera before getting into his car.

It is, however, unclear whether the gift was for his sister or the baby.

Patrick also did not mention the little one's date of birth.

This is the second child for 41-year-old Pratt.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shares Jack, who turns eight this month, with former wife, actor Anna Faris.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 30, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California last June.

The couple is yet to confirm the news of their baby's arrival.