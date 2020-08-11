STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Disney's Mulan approved to be released in China

This comes a week after Disney announced that the remake of its 1998 classic animated film will skip theatrical release and premiere on Disney Plus in major territories from September 4.

Published: 11th August 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Mulan

A still from Mulan

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Disney on Monday (local time) announced that its upcoming live-action film 'Mulan' will "soon" be hitting the movie theatres in China. According to Variety, the entertainment company, announced the forthcoming premiere in a faux-poetic language in a manner to mimic the original 'Mulan' which is the traditional character of the ballad.

"When the magnolia blossom opens, it lives up to its reputation and arrives as promised. ['Mulan''s] import is confirmed and it will soon burst into bloom in theaters; looking forward to meeting you," Variety quoted Disney as announcing on its official social media account Weibo.

This comes a week after Disney announced that the remake of its 1998 classic animated film will skip theatrical release and premiere on Disney Plus in major territories from September 4. The announcement further said the film will release in select territories where cinemas have been opened up following coronavirus lockdown.

'Mulan' becomes the second Hollywood film after Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' to release in China. The release of the live-action film has been postponed four times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mulan Disney
India Matters
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Thiruvananthapuram prison on high alert after 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19
Mary, who is a daily wager, hid a Rs 100 note in a food packet collected by Kudumbasree for the flood- and COVID-hit distressed people of Chellanam. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala daily wager's Rs 100-note in food packet for flood-hit Chellanam wins plaudits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Search operations in progress at the Pettimudi landslide site near Rajamala on Monday | Express
Kerala landslide: Rescue workers retrieve three more bodies, toll climbs to 55
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp